Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 14 October

Moving to the charts, we note that the prices are continuing to exhibit a slow and steady move to the upside, which is highlighting bullish bias emerging at lower levels. Despite repeated attempt, to move higher the Nifty had not been able to move beyond 25500. The Open Interest seen on the daily chart shows that there is an alternating position getting created, which indicates that the markets are definitely uncertain. The Pitchfork drawn has been holding back the ascent, and the median line shown would be the target of the upward charge. A move from here could see the Nifty scale towards its next set of targets around 25,400, which is also the previous high. This level is combining with the median line, and this could prove to be a tough challenge for the Nifty.