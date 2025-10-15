Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 15 October

Outlook for trading

Moving to the charts, we note that the trends have been largely oriented towards trading rather than investing. Hence, from a trading perspective, we can note that on the Daily charts highlight that the rally beyond the cloud region has met with some profit booking. The trends remain muted and are now attempting a revival, while the sentiment remains bruised. The uncertain closing seen in the Daily chart of the Nifty in the September series does not bode well for the market.