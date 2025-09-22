Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 22 September

Outlook for trading

We have been speaking about the need for the Nifty Bank to participate, and this has been one of the missing elements in the last few weeks. The strong push from the Nifty Bank helped the markets stage a splendid rebound, thus casting away any shadow of doubt. This also propelled the Nifty to stage a successful breakout above 25,000 that helped the cause. We are noting the continued challenges at every stage, and the recent charge could now meet some confusion, as the trends are still dependent on the global cues.