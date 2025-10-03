Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 3 October

The long body candle revival has once again assured that trends are beginning to take shape, as steady buying participation was witnessed throughout the day. Trading, therefore, was quite difficult through the week, and we are now back to last Friday’s high. As the last three bearish trading sessions have reset, we must revisit the overall bias once again. It would have been a wonder if one came out largely unscathed in the week. As one can see, the Daily charts show that prices have trended into strong resistance at the current close and will require additional tailwinds to fuel further upside.