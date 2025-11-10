Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 10 November
Raja Venkatraman 6 min read 10 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top three stock picks to buy today, 10 November. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian equity benchmarks closed nearly flat on Friday after a volatile session, recovering from steep intraday losses. The market opened weak, tracking negative global cues, and extended its decline through the morning, dragging the Nifty to a low of 25,318.45. However, a sharp rebound in the latter half, led by strength in metal, auto, and banking stocks, helped the indices recover most of the losses.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story