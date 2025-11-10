Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 10 November

Moving to the Bank Nifty , it was able to hold back the selling pressure quite well as it maintained the upward bias despite the other indices like Nifty and Mid and Small Caps wilting under the bearish deluge. It has been the first fall since the high made back in October so the pattern formation is not seen here yet. But here too we need to be on the guard for weakness because the private bank stocks have stopped performing of late. With Option Data too holding 57000 as an important support we need to observe if the Bank Nifty can generate some bullishness to surpass 58500 in the coming week. Currently, caught in between 58500 to 57000 as the sentiment continues to be mixed as the broader outlook continues to be positive.