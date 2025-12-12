Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 12 December
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top three stock picks to buy today, 12 December. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
Buoyed by the Fed rate cut, strong buying activity from lower price levels clearly signals an encouraging revival toward the upside. Although resistance persists at higher levels, the market's immediate downward pressure has eased.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story