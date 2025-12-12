Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 12 December

On the daily charts we can see the breach of the KS lines that were important supports. Additional support in the form of a gap support region remains the zone to watch. Levels of around 25,700 once again came to the rescue and hold back selling pressure. While the RSI has briefly revived, the trends still remain suspicious and will encounter selling pressure as the 26,0000 level (spot) has a high possibility of sparking selling pressure. With no clarity on macros or the geopolitical scenario we should maintain a sell-on-rally approach until we get a close above 26,000 in Nifty spot once again.