Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's recommends three stocks for 12 February

Shriram Finance Ltd. (SHRIRAMFIN) is India's largest retail Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and the flagship of the Shriram Group, specializing in financial inclusion by offering diverse loans (CV, auto, gold, MSME) and fixed deposits to millions of underserved customers. The stock is showing some strong runup ahead of its Q3 numbers. The recent highs are not giving up and recent dips that are emerging on intraday timeframe is producing a rebound to a strong upward traction. A bullish Kumo crossover suggests that we could see if strong upmove if the recent value resistance around 1030 is held suggesting that we can consider going long now.