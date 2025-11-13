Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 13 November

As trends are showing limitation of sustaining the trends and moving higher, we need to step back and decide on the next course of action. The option data suggests that resistances in Nifty have now moved to 25000 where there is a steady Call Shorting that continues to curb any bullish tendency. Immediate supports continue to remain at 25600 forcing the range to travel between 25600 to 25900 this week. As the Put Call Ratio (PCR) has moved above 1 in Nifty and reached 1 in Bank Nifty we are witnessing some steady bullish enthusiasm once again. could also be reaching oversold levels. Since Bank Nifty has cleared the 53000 mark it seems to be in a better position it could take the lead to take the market higher.