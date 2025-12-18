Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 18 December

Outlook for trading

Broader indices were unable to contain the profit booking that emerged at the start of the week as the market kept dragging . Despite a rebound on the back of Trump keeping us guessing about his next move , the markets are clearly unable to hold on to the rebound convincingly. While every attempt was made to keep the markets in a positive territory the intermittent decline continues to retest the bullish resolve. Right now, the pronounced volatility is causing some disturbance in forming the bias thus making the markets jittery.