Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends top picks for 19 January
On Friday the Indian stock market struggled to maintain its early gains, ending the session with only marginal growth. While indices like theSensex (up 0.23%) andNifty 50 (up 0.11%) closed in the green, they retreated sharply from their intraday highs as investors turned cautious.