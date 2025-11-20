Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 20 November
Raja Venkatraman 5 min read 20 Nov 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top three stocks to buy today, 20 November. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Weekly expiry hesitation was laid to rest and the strong close on Wednesday offers hope that the recent highs will be surpassed. As we now see possibilities of a new high, resistance around 26,100 is slowly diminishing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story