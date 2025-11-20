Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 20 November

Compared to the last few days, Option Data is now standing at an interesting point that is hinting at the resistance seen on the charts can now be exceeded. The Max Pain that was at 25,950 has now inched to 26,000, hinting at a possible upward march. The lower levels are witnessing some strong Put writing and the upside seems much more open to explore a potential to form a new high in November expiry itself. With the 25700 zone continuing to be held we can expect the momentum to revive further. The buy on every dip level can be now revised to 25,800 to explore the bullish side of the markets for now.