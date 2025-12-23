Hello User
Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 23 December

Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 23 December

Raja Venkatraman

Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top three stock picks to buy today, 23 December. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.

Raja Venkatraman, co-founder, NeoTrader, recommends three stocks for 23 December.
Indian stock markets: The Nifty hovered near the 26,000 mark on Monday, reflecting a cautious yet positive undertone in the market. Indian equities began the Christmas week on a steady note, with the Nifty 50 trading close to 26,000 after recovering from a four-day losing streak in the prior session. The Sensex held firm above 84,900, supported by improved global cues, softer US inflation data, and renewed buying interest from foreign investors.

Indian stock markets: The Nifty hovered near the 26,000 mark on Monday, reflecting a cautious yet positive undertone in the market. Indian equities began the Christmas week on a steady note, with the Nifty 50 trading close to 26,000 after recovering from a four-day losing streak in the prior session. The Sensex held firm above 84,900, supported by improved global cues, softer US inflation data, and renewed buying interest from foreign investors.

Here are three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Tuesday, 23 December.

Here are three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Tuesday, 23 December.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

INDIANB (Cmp 787.90)

INDIANB: Buy above 790, stop 765 target 845 (Multiday)

  • Why it’s recommended: Indian Bank Ltd, trading as INDIANB, is a major public sector bank owned by the Government of India, following the amalgamation with Allahabad Bank in 2020. This stock after some sharp declines has dipped into the lower end of the Kumo region and has been consolidating for a while. A revival seen on Monday with robust volumes that emerged is producing a recovery. With the prices climbing higher and revival of momentum once again we can look at possibility of more upside. Look to buy.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E Ratio : 8.98
    • 52-week high: 898.60,
    • Volume: 620.85K.
  • Technical analysis: Support at 760, resistance at 880.
  • Risk factors: Regulatory scrutiny and operational challenges to financial sustainability and market competition.
  • Buy: above 790.
  • Stop loss: 765.
  • Target price: 845(2 Months)

BPCL (Cmp 369.90)

BPCL: Buy above 371, stop 365 target 379 (Intraday)

  • Why it’s recommended: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is a major Indian government-owned energy company, focused on refining crude oil and marketing petroleum products, aiming to be a global energy leader while energizing lives in India. The last one week has been quite volatile and the incessant selling pressure could not fuel the further upmove. An encouraging move towards the close of the day and with assistance from RSI could influence the prices to move higher. on the daily charts highlight that there is a strong possibility to move higher.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 7.86,
    • 52-week high: 381.60,
    • Volume: 785.41K.
  • Technical analysis: Support at 366, resistance at 385.
  • Risk factors: Volatility of global crude oil prices and the regulatory environment.
  • Buy : above 371.
  • Stop loss: 365.
  • Target price: 379.
AIAENG (Cmp 3919.90)

AIAENG: Buy above 3930, stop 3850 target 4055 (Intraday)

  • Why it’s recommended: AIA Engineering Ltd. (AIAENG) is a leading Indian company, based in Ahmedabad, specializing in designing, manufacturing, and servicing high-chromium wear-resistant castings, particularly for grinding media and mill liners used in cement, mining, quarry, and power industries. A strong, long-bodied bullish candle seen on Friday has ignited some strong bullish sentiments. With the RSI taking support at the neutral zone and rising we can look at possibility of more upside in the coming days. A dip into the cloud region and a rebound augurs well for a revival. Consider going long.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 34.20,
    • 52-week high: 3919.45,
    • Volume: 76.90K.
  • Technical analysis: Support at 3790, resistance at 4100.
  • Risk factors: Volatility in the mining market, fluctuations in raw material prices and foreign exchange rates, and potential impacts.
  • Buy : above 3930.
  • Stop loss: 3850.
  • Target price: 4055.

Stock Market Recap

The Nifty hovered near the 26,000 mark, reflecting a cautious yet positive undertone in the market. Indian equities began the Christmas week on a steady note, with the Nifty 50 trading close to 26,000 after recovering from a four-day losing streak in the prior session.

The Sensex held firm above 84,900, supported by improved global cues, softer US inflation data, and renewed buying interest from foreign investors. Broader markets continued to outperform, with the Nifty Midcap index advancing 1.2 percent and the Smallcap index gaining 1.34 percent, signalling strong participation beyond the frontline stocks.

Sectoral momentum was broad-based, led by auto, realty, healthcare, and chemical counters, while IT and metals also contributed to the uptrend. Analysts noted that the index is likely to remain range-bound between 25,700 and 26,300, with investors adopting a buy-on-dips strategy. Overall, the session highlighted resilience in Indian markets, aided by supportive global trends and persistent domestic inflows.

Outlook for Trading

Strong upward charge clearly stamped some authority of the bulls as they paved the way for the upward traction to continue. As the trends remain uncertain, we are now examining how the market will behave across allsegments. The current way of working remains challenging, and hence, the way forward will be fraught with uncertainty. Let us look at how the trends are going to remain challenging

We had discussed that there is a possibility of the Nifty to scale higher and also the trade “ The stop loss on this trade could be below 25800 for a rise towards 26200." worked in our favour. Currently we are having a strong gap up opening for the week that has sustained and shown some strong upward trajectory. As trends are clearly dependent on the global cues we will continue to experience some restricted action and the gaps in every decline will remain a buying opportunity.

The option data clearly highlights with a PCR comfortably above 1 , post a strong upward thrust could result in the Nifty having difficulty at higher levels. Any pullback seen near the gap region should be used to buy into as the overall market remains positive.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Raja Venkatraman

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
