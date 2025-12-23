Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 23 December

We had discussed that there is a possibility of the Nifty to scale higher and also the trade “ The stop loss on this trade could be below 25800 for a rise towards 26200." worked in our favour. Currently we are having a strong gap up opening for the week that has sustained and shown some strong upward trajectory. As trends are clearly dependent on the global cues we will continue to experience some restricted action and the gaps in every decline will remain a buying opportunity.