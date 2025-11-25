Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top stock picks for 25 November
Raja Venkatraman 7 min read 25 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top three midcap stock picks to buy today, 25 November. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On Monday, Nifty slipped below the 26,000 mark to end at 25,959.50, and the Sensex lost 331 points to settle at 84,900.71 as expiry blues set in to reset the bullish enthusiasm. With a lack of cues and the volatile nature of the markets, the days ahead look challenging.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story