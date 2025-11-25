Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top stock picks for 25 November

One should continue to retain the bullish bias despite some profit booking seen. As seen from the charts above, the sharp fall on Monday has trended into some strong support at the TS line. Further, cues from the Option Data are now standing at an interesting point. The sharp fall has seen the Nifty going into an oversold position that is hinting at the Nifty could now rebound, and one should also factor in that a dip buy zone has emerged yesterday. The Max Pain remains at 26000 level,s hinting at a possible revival.