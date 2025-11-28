Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 28 November

The Open Interest data are showing some strong Put writing now with Max Pain has now move to 26200 indicating December series is off to a strong start. With the bulls firmly in control more short covering action may emerge. However, intraday dips seen in the coming sessions should be an opportunity to buy into. We continue to maintain that any dips towards 26000 where there is a set of supports that can play to arrest the fall. Consider trading closer to the median line as shown where the immediate supports lie at 26100 for a rebound as well.