Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends top picks for 29 January

Outlook for trading

A bullish undercurrent drove the markets higher on Wednesday as investor faith in the growth story was reaffirmed, stoking positive sentiment during the festive session. Following a significant recovery from lower levels, we are now anticipating trended price action to emerge. However, one must carefully observe how the path forward unfolds and how we pace ourselves heading into the next series. The long-bodied candle revival from the channel support mentioned yesterday continues to pave the way for further upside. We can now observe that technical trends are finally providing the much-awaited assurance of a market recovery.