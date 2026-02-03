Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends top picks for 3 February

The Sensex surged 944 points or 1.17% to 81,666.46, while the Nifty advanced 263 points or 1.06% to close at 25,088.40. The broader market also rebounded, with the Nifty Midcap gaining 1% and the Smallcap index rising 0.6%. Despite the bounce, the overall trend remains cautious, as the Nifty continues to trade below its 200-DMA, keeping sentiment weak. Immediate resistance is seen at 25,200, while support lies near 24,900, suggesting that rallies may still be used to lighten leveraged positions.