Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 24 October

Last issue we had highlighted that the 25700 zone is important. The range is getting tighter, and the readings from the Option Data suggest that PCR has moved to 0.90 once again, highlighting that the trends are witnessing a sell-off at every rise, while we observe that the Call Writing has shifted lower now to 26000. With notable ‘put’ writing seen at 25500 post 25900 we are now at an important point for the days ahead.