Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Tuesday, 25 March.
Stock market update: 24 March
Indian stock indices Sensex and Nifty showed some strong upward momentum and retained positive territory on 24 March, Monday, supported by a strong rise in major stocks like HDFC Bank, Airtel, ITC, and Infosys. It was another day in the green for the market as benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 ended with solid gains for the sixth consecutive session on March 24. The rally was driven by strong buying across heavyweights, with banking and information technology stocks helping the two benchmark indicess reclaim one-month highs.
Despite the gains, volatility also remained high as its barometer, the India VIX index ended the session 9 percent higher at levels around 14.
However, challenges such as sluggish domestic economic growth, foreign capital outflows, and Trump’s threats to impose retaliatory tariffs on trade partners, including India, starting 2 April, have weighed heavily on the stock market.
Outlook for trading on 25 March
The reports of RBI injecting some liquidity into the system has kept the banking sector alive. However, the road ahead seems to be fraught with hesitation as there are no clear signals that can trigger some revival. The Indian rupee surged the most in over two years, likely due to strong intervention by the country's central bank. The currency gained nearly 1%, marking its biggest jump since November 2022, reaching 85.54 per dollar. With the Reserve Bank of India also intervening heavily lately to support the rupee, traders have become more confident.
Currently, Bank Nifty has laid to rest many apprehensions giving us a clear signal that the trends are very much in control. With the vibes remaining resolutely strong, one should factor buying at current levels on dips.
From the chart attached, we can see the Kumo resistance line was overcome in the recent rise with a gap. Any reaction then can again come under the spotlight. With the markets not expecting much in the coming week, we could be possibly witnessing some range bound action. Profit booking too can be expected until the RBI announces some steps. Open interest buildup, now revised to 51500 levels, could control the extent of bearish buildup that unfolded recently into the markets in the coming days. From a trading perspective, one can look to initiate long opportunities in Bank Nifty at current levels for a rally towards 52500 where some aggressive call writing is witnessed.
The index is currently holding on to the positive vibes that are attempting to propel prices. With no clear signs of revival, we should be looking for rallies to initiate shorts till 17000 is exceeded with some decisiveness.
Three stocks to buy, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
• Paradeep Phosphates: Buy above ₹104, stop ₹101, target ₹109-111
The strong rebound from lower levels combined with some genuine buying in this counter could fuel some upside. Overall, there has been some steady buying at lower levels as a hammer bottom was formed in January end highlighting a bottoming formation. The relative strength Index (RSI ) is seen rising ever since and is now inching higher. The prices are showing intention to step up and can be a good opportunity to go long at current levels.
• Supriya Lifescience: Buy above ₹762 , stop ₹735, target ₹820-835
This counter, after dipping after some steady profit booking, is seen reviving. A positive move above 60 levels on the relative strength Index (RSI), as seen on the charts around 725 levels in the last week, has some steady resolve on the way up. With a long body candle close on the last two trading sessions highlights continued positive sentiment. With momentum showing the potential for further rise in store, one could consider going long.
• Mishra Dhatu Nigam: Buy above ₹299, stop ₹292 target ₹325-331
There are some strong recovery seen in select metal stocks. This share is in demand and the rise seen in the last session has given a strong breakout. With the possibility of a rise in the number of stores, The gradual resumption of upward momentum highlights more room at the top. The attempt to move beyond the consolidation zone clearly highlights a strong case of bullishness. RSI is seen rising and pushing the prices above recent consolidation. With a long body candle firmly in place, we can look to initiate longs.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.