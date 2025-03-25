From the chart attached, we can see the Kumo resistance line was overcome in the recent rise with a gap. Any reaction then can again come under the spotlight. With the markets not expecting much in the coming week, we could be possibly witnessing some range bound action. Profit booking too can be expected until the RBI announces some steps. Open interest buildup, now revised to 51500 levels, could control the extent of bearish buildup that unfolded recently into the markets in the coming days. From a trading perspective, one can look to initiate long opportunities in Bank Nifty at current levels for a rally towards 52500 where some aggressive call writing is witnessed.