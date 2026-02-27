Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 27 February

Fortis Healthcare Ltd is a major Indian for-profit private hospital network and a leading integrated healthcare delivery provider. On the Daily charts we found that prices have been declining since the last few months and the consolidation seen here in the last few days have formed rounding pattern suggesting a steady buying interest that had developed. A successful move above the cloud region augurs well for the prices. With the sector once again showing some prime form, we can look at the trends emanating for an upside move that could unfold in the next few days.