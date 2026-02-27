Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 27 February

Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks ended almost unchanged on Thursday after a volatile session, reflecting investor caution ahead of the US–Iran talks. The Sensex slipped 27.46 points to close at 82,248.61, swinging nearly 609 points between its intraday high of 82,579.16 and low of 81,970.47.
The stock-specific action that we are witnessing shall continue to keep market participants busy. The ongoing tension between the US and Iran shall keep the market on the boil.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
FORTIS (Cmp ₹963.65)
FORTIS: Buy above ₹965, stop ₹910 target ₹1075 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Fortis Healthcare Ltd is a major Indian for-profit private hospital network and a leading integrated healthcare delivery provider. On the Daily charts we found that prices have been declining since the last few months and the consolidation seen here in the last few days have formed rounding pattern suggesting a steady buying interest that had developed. A successful move above the cloud region augurs well for the prices. With the sector once again showing some prime form, we can look at the trends emanating for an upside move that could unfold in the next few days.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 105.10,
- 52-week high: ₹1850.95,
- Volume: 2.90M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹870, resistance at ₹1150.
- Risk factors: Stringent US FDA regulatory compliance, regulatory pressures, ongoing legal issues, and high valuation premium.
- Buy : above ₹965.
- Stop loss: ₹910.
- Target price: ₹1075. (2 Months)
BEL (Cmp ₹449.05)
BEL: Buy above ₹451, stop ₹429 target ₹489 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is a premier Navratna defence public sector undertaking (PSU) under the defence ministry, established in 1954 and headquartered in Bengaluru. Post strong Q3 numbers, the stock has spent some time in consolidation absorbing the volatility to discover some meaningful opportunity. Now, with a long body candle forming on Thursday, we are once again discovering some strong trends that can unfold to take the prices higher. With the momentum revving up once again, consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 55.16,
- 52-week high: ₹461.40,
- Volume: 13.74M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹405, resistance at ₹525.
- Risk factors: Reliance on government spending and high valuation.
- Buy: above ₹451
- Stop loss: ₹429
- Target price: ₹489 (2 Months)
BPCL (Cmp ₹386)
BPCL: Buy above ₹388, stop ₹365 target ₹425 (Multiday)
Why it’s recommended: Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) is the second-largest oil marketing company in India focusing on fuel retailing, aviation service, and lubricants, with a network of over 23,000 retail outlets. The better-than-estimated Q3 numbers have helped the prices revive along with the rise in the crude oil prices. With the last few sessions holding on to the TS & KS, we could expect the momentum to continue. As momentum is seen reviving, consider a buy for the next few weeks.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 7.17
- 52-week high: ₹391.85
- Volume: 4.8M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹350, resistance at ₹430.
- Risk factors: High exposure to volatile crude oil prices, government regulatory intervention, and significant capital expenditure.
- Buy: above ₹388.
- Stop loss: ₹365.
- Target price: ₹425. (2 Months)
Stock Market Recap
At the moment, Nifty remains trapped in the 25,300–25,600 range, and a decisive breakout is needed to establish a clear trend. The session began with a gap-up opening but soon turned range-bound, with the Nifty dipping to 25,400 amid intermittent selling. Buying in PSU banks, healthcare, and auto stocks helped the market recover from lower levels. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap gained 0.6%, while the Smallcap index closed flat, highlighting selective strength despite overall indecision.
Outlook for trading
The indices are not firing, and this is causing heartburn to the entire market as the failure to sustain at higher levels is keeping the trends under check. The last few days, we have been observing that the range-bound supply and demand zones are causing knee-jerk reactions. At the moment, we are awaiting some encouraging triggers that can assist in the momentum to bring about a new phase of upward trajectory.
As highlighted yesterday, certain sectors like pharma, metals and on Thursday the defence sector showed some new found momentum to the upside. The continued advances in these sectors continue to reward the certain names continue to highlight the possibility of more upside. As the global situation remains uncertain, we should continue to take stock-specific action, as overall sentiment seems quite disturbed.
Bank Nifty continues to retain the positive vibes and has been retaining the lows that has been formed in the last 2 days. A doji formation on Thursday is hinting at some trend that can emerge on the last trading day of the week. While the TS line on the daily chart is holding the minor hiccups the trends remain confused and is still searching for more triggers to spur a revival. Bank Nifty on daily charts is holding on awaiting some encouraging triggers while the Nifty is struggling to hold on to the supports.
The supports around 25400-25500 is playing a crucial role to hold back the selling pressure as the market tries to makes it way up. At the moment the cloud resistance is keeping the selling pressure on. As remarked yesterday the future cloud remaining indecisive, we should now be looking at continued range bound indices in both the indices. The indecisive moves have now made Tuesday's low a very important one. While 25800 remains open, we cannot rule out the breach of 25400 if the global cues persist on the negative side.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.