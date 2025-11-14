Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 14 November

We maintain that the dip presents a buying opportunity and one should hold on to the bullish bias as the gap region now around 25,700 could act as a support zone for the reaction that may emerge in the coming sessions. Even on Wednesday, the early morning dips drew buying interest, fuelling a strong surge. With Open Interest data clearly indicating that hurdles remains at 26,000, we can continue to look at a 30-minute range breakout for creating some longs for a run to 26,200.