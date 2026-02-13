Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's recommends three stocks for 13 February

Bharat Electronics

Ltd (BEL) is a state-owned "Navratna" specializing in high-tech electronic products for the Indian Armed Forces, but has diversified into non-defence sectors like smart cities, e-governance, cyber security, medical electronics, and space. The recent highs are not giving up and recent dips that are emerging on intraday timeframe is producing a rebound to a strong upward traction. A bullish Kumo crossover suggests that we could see if strong upmove if the recent value resistance around 1030 is held suggesting that we can consider going long now.