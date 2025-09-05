Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 5 September

As we head into the last trading day of the week, we could experience some profit booking as we are not nearing an important inflexion zone. However, the trends are still circumspect and are witnessing limited market participation. The Nifty, as mentioned yesterday, failed yet again at the resistance around the 25,100 mark. Hence, this level will assume a lot of importance as we head into the next week. On the other hand, the Nifty Bank has to clear 54500 to clear the air of uncertainty. Volatility is now part of the ever-changing market scenario as the sentiment keeps changing. Risk management is critical, as the lack of clarity is greater than ever.