Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 9 September
Raja Venkatraman 6 min read 09 Sept 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top three stocks to buy for Tuesday, 9 September. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to guide your investment strategy.
Attempting to revive seems quite challenging at the moment, as the overall sentiment is still deserting the bias. With bullish bias in spurts, one needs to factor in the volatile market before taking a trade in any sector. As moves remain limited, the trends once again maintain a neutral stance.
