Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 9 September

The September series has been quite listless as the large-scale volatility has left every trader and investor bruised and battered. Despite the hope of bullishness triggered by the news flow, the markets have been chopping and turning, thus not giving complete clarity yet. Surviving at higher levels has now become a perennial challenge. The constant turbulence that has been emanating at every level has made it challenging for the market participants to have a stable outlook. Uncertainty, is the underlying theme of the current market scenario. Despite the best efforts to produce a revival, the consistent supply at higher levels shall keep the lid on any recovery. While we have attempted to showcase some solidarity across the Indian hemisphere, there is still a lot of untold misery.