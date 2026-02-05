Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's recommends three stocks for 5 February

Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his three top stock picks to buy today, 5 February. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.

Raja Venkatraman, co-founder, NeoTrader, recommends three stocks for 5 February.
Stock market recap: The Indian stock market ended with modest gains on Wednesday, 4 February, tracking mixed global cues. Sensex rose 79 points, or 0.09%, to end at 83,817.69, while the Nifty 50 ended at 25,776, up 48 points, or 0.19%.

However, mid and small-caps outperformed. The BSE 150 MidCap Index 0.61%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.54%.

The overall capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly 469 trillion from 467 trillion in the previous session, making investors richer by nearly 2 trillion in a single session.

Also Read | Indian IT stocks slide as AI tools signal agentic shift

Best stocks to buy today (All Buy trades are rates of Equity & Sell rates are based on F&O)

SAIL: Buy above 158, stop 153 target 171 (Multiday)

Bank of India: Buy above 161, stop 155 target 172 (Multiday)

ONGC: Buy above 267, stop 259 target 285(Multiday)

Also Read | Today, the AI story is not well understood in the Indian market: Fractal CEO

Stock market performance | 4 February

Indian equity markets witnessed a volatile trading session on 4 February, but managed to end with marginal gains. The Sensex closed higher by 78.56 points at 83,817.69, while the Nifty advanced 48.45 points or 0.19% to settle at 25,776. Market breadth remained positive, with 2,626 shares advancing against 1,413 declines and 143 remaining unchanged.

On the Nifty, ONGC, Eternal, Trent, Adani Ports, and NTPC emerged as the top gainers, whereas IT heavyweights including Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, and Wipro dragged the index lower.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.6% and the Smallcap index surging 1.2%, reflecting strong investor interest beyond large caps. Sectoral performance was mixed, as the IT index plunged 6% amid concerns over AI-led disruptions, while auto, energy, consumer durables, PSU, realty, metals, oil & gas, and power sectors posted healthy gains of 1-2%.

Outlook for trading

Current market trends remain limited making it challenging for the trends to persist. At the moment the attempt to move higher remains challenged despite some revival seen in the trends. While the market tries its best to show some rebound the upward traction seems a bit confused as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who have been betting against Indian markets since October 2024, were forced to cover nearly two-fifths of their bearish derivatives positions on Tuesday after the announcement of an India-US trade deal.

From the charts below we can see that the play of resistance continues to remain a very important force that will contain the up-move. As resitance and support zones have been defined for the month of February. The gap on the charts have been marked as (label 2) that would create some volatility as the higher levels remain pressured. Looking at label 1 where the intraday charts ADX is witnessing some price move in either direction seen risng with the rise in DI lines. With lot of shorts in the system in the wake of the recent decline the possibility of range bound action cannot be ruled out between 24400 and 26400 leading us to play a wide range.
(TradingView)
Also Read | India-US deal triggers FPI short covering, but reversal not yet in sight

A look at the Option data reveals that the Max Pain point remains at 25750 indicating that the market is still buying some time ahead of the event of RBI policy. With mixed reactions on the floor the traders are caught in a bind. At higher levels 26000 will be the inflexion point where the trends are seen hesitating.

As PCR remains at 0.96 there is still some debate on how the market will sway. Bank Nifty however will still be a preferred index as the trends in this index seems to be much stronger. As index debates, stock specific action continues.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

SAIL (current market price 266.95) - Buy above 158, stop 153 target 171 (Multiday)

  • Why it’s recommended: Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) is India's largest government-owned steel manufacturing corporation operating a massive network of production facilities. Strong thrust above the cloud region we can now look at some bullish momentum to develop that can help an upmove in the next few weeks. As some fresh buying is emerging once again as momentum begins to pick pace, consider going long.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E Ratio: 23.77
    • 52-week high: 160
    • Volume: 118.37K
  • Technical analysis: Support at 725, resistance at 1100.
  • Risk factors: Volatility in steel prices and raw material costs, increasing debt due to large capital expenditures, and margin pressure.
  • Buy: Above 158.
  • Stop loss: 153.
  • Target price: 171. (2 Months)

Also Read | Power Grid’s sharp project execution ramp-up, guidance upgrade recharges stock

Bank of India (current market price 160.93) - Buy above 161, stop 155 target 172 (Multiday)

  • Why it’s recommended: Bank of India is a major Indian public sector bank, established in 1906 and nationalized in 1969, offering a wide range of retail, wholesale, and treasury banking services. With the Budget and the strong Q3 earnings the prices have been able to absorb the profit booking and demonstrating some has ensured that the recent highs are not given up and recent dips that are emerging to stage a sharp revival leading to a strong upward traction. The long body candle seen on Wednesday despite large scale volatility highlights that we can look for a push to higher levels. Go long now.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 7.23,
    • 52-week high: 169.90,
    • Volume: 8.27M.
  • Technical analysis: Support at 153, resistance at 178.
  • Risk factors: Credit risk (NPAs), regulatory changes, cybersecurity threats, increasing competition, and economic volatility, with recent analysis highlighting ongoing asset quality concerns.
  • Buy: Above 161
  • Stop loss: 155
  • Target price: 172 (2 Months)

Also Read | Budget 2026: Why the Centre’s telecom receipts aren’t all real income

ONGC (current market price 266.95) - Buy above 267, stop 257 target 281 (Multiday)

  • Why it’s recommended: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) Ltd is India's largest national oil company, responsible for over 70% of India's domestic oil and gas production. A rounding pattern on daily charts has fuelled some recovery in the last few months. The strong upward charge seen in the last few days is indication some volume lead traction that can help the prices move higher. With support from TS & KS we can see the momentum sustain. Consider going long.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E Ratio: 55.77
    • 52-week high: 559.40
    • Volume: 15.75M
  • Technical analysis: Support at 450, resistance at 650.
  • Risk factors: Regulatory changes, high capital expenditure needs, geological uncertainty in exploration.
  • Buy: Above 267.
  • Stop loss: 257.
  • Target price: 281. (2 Months)

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Raja Venkatraman

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
