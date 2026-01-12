Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's recommends two energy stocks for 12 January

NTPC Ltd

(formerly National Thermal Power Corp.) is India's largest integrated energy company. The last few months the trends have been surviving the fall and the revival backed by some strong bullish undercurrent could trigger an upmove. The ADX / DMI seen on the charts are clearly indicating that a new phase has begun. As we can observe a strong foray into nuclear energy and major long-term capacity targets could lead the . After spending the last few months around the TS & KS region we could see the momentum gather pace. We are witnessing clearly spells some upside highlighting a bullish possibility. Look to initiate long.