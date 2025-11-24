Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top midcap picks for 24 November

Moving to the technical setup we note that the Nifty is hesitating at 26250 which was a level mentioned in the last weeks letter and this should be considered as a sign of caution as we move into an event driven week. The gap supports highlighted last week continues to keep Nifty in the hunt. For traders the Nifty is still struggling to go beyond the 26250 mark while Bank Nifty is holding beyond 58500. The bias remains bullish and we should continue to buy at current levels and on dips to 25950 when it emerges.