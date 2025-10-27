Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top midcap picks for 27 October

The Nifty Midcap 150 index, which represents around 16.45% of free float market capitalization of NSE-listed stocks, provides a broader benchmark of Midcap performance. As of October 24, 2025, the Nifty Midcap 150 stood around 21,951 points with modest weekly returns averaging 0.75% for the past month and a stronger 8.46% gain over the past six months, reflecting sustained Midcap interest. However, the three-month return showed a slight dip of -0.04%, indicating some short-term correction or volatility within the sector. The index’s 52-week high was near 22,100 points, with a low near 17,269 points, demonstrating the range of volatility Midcap stocks experienced over the year.