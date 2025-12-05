Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top midcap picks for 5 December

With the Max Pain remaining at 26000 we can definitely note the challenge the market is facing at the moment. As RBI policy verdict gaining momentum once again, we can look towards the trends getting clouded amid a sharp fall in the Indian rupee against the US dollar. As market gets selective in the movement, we are having to deal with sector rotation that will continue to experience this movement. The trade mentioned yesterday continues to hold its way despite the large-scale intraday volatility that we care from some upside towards the recent highs.