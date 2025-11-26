Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 26 November

Expiry blues set in on Monday to reset the bullish enthusiasm and the lack of activity on either side of the trend continued to harass the market participants. With lack of visibility and the volatile nature of the market the days ahead looks challenging. What kind of trends are possible now?

On 25 November 2025, Indian equity markets witnessed a volatile session as benchmark indices surrendered early gains to close in the red. The Sensex slipped 313.70 points, or 0.37%, to settle at 84,587.01, while the Nifty declined 74.7 points, or 0.29%, to end at 25,884.80.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

LUPIN (Cmp 2042.30)

LUPIN: Buy above ₹2045, stop ₹1980 target ₹2175(Multiday)

Why it’s recommended: Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India, founded in 1968 by Dr. Desh Bandhu Gupta. On the Daily charts we note that the prices after a series of negative trends have got some encouraging tailwind from brokerage reiteration of a resumption of some bullish trends in this space. With an encouraging closing yesterday a revival from neutral zone in RSI could open up some upward bias in the next few days.

Key metrics: P/E: 37.37, 52-week high: ₹ 1807.40, Volume: 6.81M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1425, resistance at ₹ 1600.

Risk factors: Supplier and revenue concentration, foreign exchange (forex) risk and inability to attract/retain talent.

Buy : above ₹ 2045.

Target price: ₹ 2175 in 2 months.

Stop loss: ₹ 1980.

AUBANK (Cmp 944.05)

AUBANK: Buy above ₹945, stop ₹928 target ₹980 (Intraday)

Why it’s recommended: AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (AU Bank) is a Jaipur-based commercial bank in India that started as a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in 1996 and converted to a small finance bank in 2017. The stock has been steadily inching higher and the brief consolidation seen in November is now releasing into a fresh uptrend as every dip into the TS & KS region has found some steady buying interest. The strong ADX is seen holding and now with the positive DI inching higher possibility of upward traction is unfolding. Consider going long.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 865, resistance at ₹ 1000.

Risk factors: Unsecured loan segments, declining margins, reliance on bulk deposits, and geographical concentration.

Buy : above ₹ 945.

Target price: ₹ 980.

Stop loss: ₹ 928.

KAYNES (Cmp 5812)

KAYNES: Sell below ₹5805, stop ₹5850 target ₹5725(Intraday)

Why it’s recommended: Kaynes Technology India Limited is a leading integrated electronics manufacturer and a provider of end-to-end and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled solutions in India. The prices have been in a descent in the last few weeks the strong push below the cloud region highlights the intensive selling pressure. With the trends clearly showing some weakness one can expect the decline to continue. Look to initiate a selling opportunity here.

Key metrics: P/E: 179.47, 52-week low: ₹ 3835, volume: 848.90K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 5600, resistance at ₹ 5900.

Risk factors: Foreign exchange fluctuations, intense market competition, and execution risks associated with its ambitious expansion plans.

Sell : below ₹ 5805.

Target price: ₹ 5725.

Stop loss: ₹ 5850.

Stock market performance on 25 November

Market breadth remained fairly balanced with 2,022 shares advancing, 1,972 declining, and 149 unchanged. The session was marked by heightened volatility ahead of the monthly Nifty F&O expiry, as investors awaited clarity on whether foreign institutional investors would roll over their short positions or pare them down.

Globally, cues were mixed: optimism from a sharp rally in U.S. markets and expectations of a 25 bps Fed rate cut supported sentiment, but the 2.69% surge in Nasdaq and rebound in top 7 stocks rekindled concerns of an AI-driven bubble. While expectations are anticipating corporate earnings momentum in India to strengthen into Q3 and accelerate in CY 2026, potentially reversing recent FII outflows.

Outlook for trading

We had concluded yesterday , “…PCR at 0.65 hinting at potential rebound from oversold status…". The bounce indicated occurred at the start of the day but expiry volatility seeped in and dragged the index lower. The incessant decline and the punishing decline highlighted the dismal show that we are observing from the street. The reading from the prices is clearly signalling a lack of enthusiasm keeping all market participants away. With the constant pressure that is forcing the trends lower the rally that we are seeing in the markets are not inviting any enthusiasm.

The Open Interest data are showing some strong Call writing at higher levels at 26000 is enforcing to reconsider a long trade in the indices. With deep oversold condition holding on a possibility of a rally seems limited. At the moment any rally towards 25900 where there is a set of resistances. The Max Pain at 25900 remained with PCR now at 1.02 hinting at potential rebound from oversold status. At the moment one needs to tread carefully as the sentiment is fractured with no clarity on either side of the trends.

Source: TradingView

The problem continued on Tuesday as the prices moved below Monday's low on the monthly expiry. With no clear signs of revival seen we could now move into a tight spot, before rebounding slightly. With the Indian currency reportedly witnessing saw market intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). We are noting that the last two days weakening has once again stepped up the level of uncertainty.

One should continue to retain the bullish bias despite some profit booking seen.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.