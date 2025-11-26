Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 26 November

Outlook for trading

We had concluded yesterday , “…PCR at 0.65 hinting at potential rebound from oversold status…". The bounce indicated occurred at the start of the day but expiry volatility seeped in and dragged the index lower. The incessant decline and the punishing decline highlighted the dismal show that we are observing from the street. The reading from the prices is clearly signalling a lack of enthusiasm keeping all market participants away. With the constant pressure that is forcing the trends lower the rally that we are seeing in the markets are not inviting any enthusiasm.