Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 12 September

Stock market today : The Indian stock market eked out modest gains on Thursday, 11 September, buoyed by positive global cues. After a muted start, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 traded in a narrow range through the day before closing slightly higher.

The Sensex rose 124 points, or 0.15%, to 81,548.73, while the Nifty 50 added 32 points, or 0.13%, to end at 25,005.50. The BSE Midcap index gained 0.14%, while the BSE Smallcap index finished flat.

Against this backdrop, market expert Raja Venkatraman has released his top stock recommendations for investors seeking opportunities today, 12 September. His analysis provides a clear roadmap for navigating the current market landscape with confidence.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

KIMS (current price ₹ 762.40) - Buy above ₹ 765 and dips to ₹ 740, stop ₹ 725 target ₹ 825-840

Why it’s recommended: KIMS Hospitals, or Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, is one of India's largest corporate healthcare groups, operating a network of multi-specialty hospitals. Over the last few days, prices have held the bullish bias after testing the cloud support region. With repeated rounding pattern formation, the possibility of more upward traction has emerged. Look to initiate long as more upside is in store in the next few days.

P/E: 101.70; 52-week high: 798; Volume: 377.72K. Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 703, resistance at ₹ 900.

Support at 703, resistance at 900. Risk factors: Potential economic slowdowns affecting revenue, high attrition rates of doctors impacting revenue growth, the risk of unplanned capital expenditure weakening the balance sheet, and challenges related to healthcare cybersecurity and data security.

Potential economic slowdowns affecting revenue, high attrition rates of doctors impacting revenue growth, the risk of unplanned capital expenditure weakening the balance sheet, and challenges related to healthcare cybersecurity and data security. Buy: Above ₹ 765 and dips to ₹ 740.

Above 765 and dips to 740. Target price: ₹ 825-840 in 1 month.

825-840 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 725.

PREMIERENE (current price ₹ 1067.05) - Buy above ₹ 1070 and dips to ₹ 1030, stop loss - ₹ 1010, target ₹ 1141-1165

Why it’s recommended: Premier Energies Ltd is a leading company specializing in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic cells and modules. The prices have spent the last few days in consolidation forming a base at lower levels. With some buying pushing prices above the clouds price action highlights some new found momentum. Further robust volume lead breakout consider going long at current levels and also on dips.

P/E: 349.62; 52-week high: 1387; Volume: 2.55M Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 850, resistance at ₹ 1200.

Support at 850, resistance at 1200. Risk factors: Reliance on Limited Customers and Products, risks related to tariffs and import restrictions and working capital requirement.

Reliance on Limited Customers and Products, risks related to tariffs and import restrictions and working capital requirement. Buy: Above 1070 and dips to ₹ 1030.

Above 1070 and dips to 1030. Target price: ₹ 1141-1165 in 1 month.

1141-1165 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 1010.

AFFLE (current price ₹ 2099.60) - Buy above 2100 and dips to ₹ 2040, stop loss - ₹ 2000, target price - ₹ 2325-2425

Why it’s recommended: AFFLE India, formerly known as Affle (India) Limited, changed its name to Affle 3i Limited in April 2025. It is a global technology company providing mobile advertisement services through IT and software development. This counter has been steadily forming a rounding base and is showing an improvement quarter or quarter. With the long body candle seen on Thursday dull market has now fuelled more buying interest in the counter. Consider a buy.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1800, resistance at ₹ 2525.

Support at 1800, resistance at 2525. Risk factors: High Debt levels, Market volatility and fluctuations in raw material costs could impact profitability.

High Debt levels, Market volatility and fluctuations in raw material costs could impact profitability. Buy at: above 2100 and dips to ₹ 2040.

above 2100 and dips to 2040. Target price: ₹ 2325-2425 in 1 month.

2325-2425 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 2000.

Equity benchmark indices recovered strongly on Thursday, bouncing back over 350 points from intraday lows. Positive signals from Asian markets and growing expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut next week lifted investor sentiment. Renewed hopes for the restart of India-US trade talks further supported the market mood.

The Sensex rose 356 points to 81,575.47, while the Nifty crossed the key 25,000 level, trading at 25,003.10 by early afternoon. Major gainers included Shriram Finance, NTPC, Adani Enterprises, Power Grid Corporation, and Axis Bank, with gains of up to 3%. Market breadth was positive, with more advancing shares than declining.

Analysts said optimism around a US Fed rate cut and easing trade tensions, coupled with record highs in US indices, drove bullish momentum. Asian indices mostly advanced, while Brent crude oil prices eased slightly, which typically benefits Indian equities by reducing

Outlook for Trading

Moving to the charts we note that the trends have been largely oriented towards trading rather than investing. Hence , from a trading perspective we can note that on the Daily charts highlight that the rally into the cloud region has restricted the rise. The rends remain muted and is now getting tired and this could prove to be a threatening blow to the sentiment. The uncertain closing seen in the Daily chart of Nifty in the September series does not bode well for the market.

The trend that is emerging clearly suggests that the positive traction seen on Thursday could sustain. is now encountering the resistance zone and the gap up opening ensured that the prices traded into the cloud region. Hence , one should track the trends that are in progress as upmove needs to continue their way above 25100 (Nifty Spot) to retain the bullish bias. Momentums on hourly charts are indicating that the prices after settling down seems to have witnessed a resumption of selling pressure. With the gradual and hesitant rise emerging from lower levels we can expect the rise to remain hesitant.

There is clearly no call for shorting until a move below 24900 is seen. At the moment a potential drop towards a gap fill around the same levels is possible. A look at Open Interest data a sharp fall is expected once key resistance levels break. With the Nifty closing near the Max Pain at 25000 we should look to approach this expiry with a bullish bias.

If we witness a 30-minute range break on Thursday we can consider trading on either side as the trends still remain tentative where we expect some resistances to kick in. As ranging market is in play, we need to be quick in profit taking as we the trend does not have sufficient steam to move strongly in either direction.

The readings from the options data suggests that PCR has moved to 1.08, this is indicating that the trends are receiving buying interest at every dip at lower levels. With some steady Put writing at 25000 levels continues to prove to be a fuel that can ensure that the recovery to help the buying interest for a rise.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.