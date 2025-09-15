Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 15 September

Post some enthusiasm shown last week the markets drifted into a sideways phase. The geo-political tensions continue to remain steadfast thus keeping any possibility of recovery at bay. With the trends remaining sanguine it becomes necessary for us to scale down our approach to the market as a whole. The important part here is that at every possible the markets are seen heading higher. It is easier to target stock specific action instead of the broader indices. Right now, no clear synergy between the three main indices Nifty, Bank Nifty and IT one needs to see how the relevant stocks are performing.