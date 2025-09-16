Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 16 September

The Indian stock market slipped into the red on Monday, September 15, as investors remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week.

The BSE Sensex fell 119 points, or 0.15%, to close at 81,786, while the Nifty 50 slipped 45 points, or 0.18%, to end at 25,069. The decline snapped the Sensex’s five-day winning streak and brought the Nifty’s eight-session rally to a halt.

Midcap stocks are showing resilience in September, with Nifty Midcap 150 gaining steadily amid valuation concerns. Investors should focus on fundamentals, governance quality, and sectoral momentum—balancing optimism with caution as elevated multiples hint at selective opportunities over broad exposure.

Here are three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Tuesday

AEGISLOG (Cmp RS 758.90)

AEGISLOG: Buy above 760 and dips to ₹730, stop ₹720 target ₹820-840

Why it’s recommended: A strong patronage from the brokers ensured that a strong volume was generated on Monday despite dull market conditions. However, the recent turnaround in the logistics sector has helped the prices stabilise in the recent quarter. The strong long body bullish candle seen last week augurs well for the prices. This has led to an improvement in the sentiment. With prices holding firm we can consider going long.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 690, resistance at ₹ 850.

760 and dips to 730. Target price: ₹ 820-840 in 1 month.

820-840 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 720.

DOMS (Cmp ₹2637.20)

DOMS: Buy above 2640 and dips to ₹2570, stop ₹2550 target ₹2900-2995

Why it’s recommended: DOMS move over the last few days show that after some muted Q1 numbers, a considerable jump indicates that the trends after being under pressure are now recovering. However, with the nature of the prices seen in the last few days we can comprehend that the newsflow has already been prices in. The volatile moves seen in the last 3 months are now seen giving up indicating a possibility of some upward bounce as a rounding pattern is seen forming with volumes. Can look to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 81.57, 52-week high: ₹ 935 Volume: 75.50K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 2380, resistance at ₹ 2980.

above 2640 and dips to 2570. Target price: ₹ 2900-2995 in 1 month.

2900-2995 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 2550.

INOXINDIA (Cmp 1221.50)

INOXINDIA: Buy above 1225 and dips to ₹1200, stop ₹1180 target ₹1350-1400

Why it’s recommended: INOX India Limited (INOXCVA) is an Indian multinational company specializing in the manufacture of cryogenic equipment and systems. The counter has been consolidating for a while steadily moving higher forming higher high and higher lows holding the TS & KS Bands for the past few days. After a brief decline the stocks managed to gather support within the bands produce a turnaround. Look to buy.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 225, resistance at ₹ 295.

above 1225 and dips to 1200 Target price: ₹ 1350-1400 in 1 month.

1350-1400 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 1180.

NSE Midcap Sector Performance

After a volatile stretch in the broader equity landscape, the mid-cap segment has emerged as both a source of concern and a beacon of opportunity. September 2025 saw mid-cap funds deliver mixed returns, with some schemes like Invesco India MidCap Fund and Mirae Asset Midcap Fund posting impressive YTD gains of over 20%, while others struggled to maintain momentum amid valuation concerns.

This divergence underscores the need for a recalibrated lens. Mid-cap companies—often positioned between agility and ambition—continue to house potential leaders of tomorrow. Yet, elevated valuations and governance risks demand a more discerning approach.

To navigate this terrain effectively, investors must adopt a blended strategy: one that balances the allure of high-growth prospects with the discipline of risk management. Long-term conviction, sectoral selectivity, and a tolerance for short-term volatility are no longer optional—they're essential.

Outlook

In summary, the midcap sector continues to display robust momentum on the NSE, supported by improved liquidity, lower GST rates, and broad-based earnings growth in Q1 FY26, though investors should monitor margin trends and sector-specific growth rates in coming quarters.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.