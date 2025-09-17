Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 17 September

Ahead of the event, the trends are still attempting a revival; however, the lack of clarity continues to remain, thus forcing us to re-examine the current set of considerations.

Here are three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for today:

CYIENT: Buy above ₹1,275 and dips to ₹1,250 | Stop ₹1,235 | Target ₹1,385-1,420

CANFINHOME: Buy above ₹779 and dips to ₹760 | Stop ₹750 | Target ₹815-830

GVT&D: Buy above ₹2,930 and dips to ₹2,840 | Stop ₹2,800 | Target ₹3,260-3,330

Stock market today

At the close of 16 September, market sentiment surged, with the Sensex rising by 594.95 points (+0.73%) to 82,380.69 and the Nifty gaining 169.90 points (+0.68%), led by broad-based buying. The Nifty reclaimed the 25,200 mark, its highest since 23 August. Auto, realty, and telecom sectors all saw gains of around 1%, while FMCG lagged behind.

Bulls returned to Dalal Street on 16 September, lifting the Sensex by 594.95 points (0.73%) to settle at 82,380.69 and powering the Nifty up 169.90 points (0.68%) to 25,239.10, marking its first close above 25,200 since 23 August. Buying was broad-based, with auto, realty and telecom leading sectoral gains, each roughly 1%, while FMCG ended in the red.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices kept pace, rising 0.6% each. Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel topped the Nifty gainers list, buoyed by stable global cues and expectations of supportive domestic policy.

Trading volumes remained moderate and volatility muted, reflecting a constructive sentiment. With earnings season set to intensify and central bank guidance on the horizon, markets appear poised for a measured rally, contingent on fresh catalysts.

Outlook for trading

Strong undercurrent on expiry day helped the Nifty survive the volatility of the market and ensured that the rise sustained above critical support zones as the market was whipped around quite a bit. At the moment, the global trends remain the key drivers of the sentiment. There really isn’t much by way of local news flow to contain the volatility induced.

The long body candle moves seen were also reasonably large, bringing in people to stage steady buying participation throughout the day! Trading, therefore, was quite difficult throughout the week, and it would have been a wonder if one came out largely unscathed. As one can see from the Daily charts, the prices have trodden into strong resistance at the current close and will need more tailwinds to fuel more upside.

At the start of the week, a gradual break above the descending channel resistance after a strong decline is seen. The supplies at higher levels continue to test confidence, but the swift recovery from lower levels is signalling that the highs will once again be challenged. The attempts continue to emerge as the market tries to carve out a bullish possibility.

The Nifty has finally staged an upmove on the spot above 25200, which has now opened towards 25,500, which acts as the next big hurdle as the immediate resistance for some bullish moves. With the Open Interest data clearly indicating a revival, one should keep tracking a 30-minute range breakout on Thursday, which continues to be an important metric for creating some longs.

As we head into the weekly expiry, we could experience some inconsistency as we are nearing an important inflexion zone. However, the trends are still circumspect, and we are witnessing limited market participation. Nifty now seeks to contest the next resistance around the 25,600 mark, while the Nifty Bank aims to clear 56,000, as Options data clearly favour strong bullishness that can persist through the week.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Cyient Ltd (Cmp ₹ 1,272.20)

Why it’s recommended: Cyient is an Indian multinational technology company, specializing in digital engineering and technology solutions, founded in 1991. The company provides a range of services across various industries, including aerospace, defence, communications, and healthcare. This counter, after a sharp fall since May 2025, has formed a double bottom, following the strong decline it has gone through. A strong push in prices was seen on Tuesday. After a push above the clouds, we can see that the stock is set for a turnaround. Go long.

Key metrics:

P/E: 12.15,

52-week high: ₹2148.25,

Volume: 773.88K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1165, resistance at ₹1450.

Risk factors: Concentration in specific industries and clients, reliance on key personnel, the competitive environment, and macroeconomic fluctuations.

Buy: Above ₹1,275 and dips to ₹1,250.

Target price: ₹1,385-1,420 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹1,235.

Can Fin Homes Ltd (Cmp ₹ 777.10)

Why it’s recommended: CANFINHOME after some disappointing numbers quickly priced in the negative newsflow and has been on a steady upward drive in the last few weeks. The strong showing has now translated into a potential upward possibility in the next few weeks. Can look to go long.

Key metrics:

P/E: 11.72,

52-week high: ₹925

Volume: 406.22K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹710, resistance at ₹880.

Risk factors: Credit risk from deteriorating asset quality and potential borrower livelihood disruptions, gearing risk from high leverage levels, and regulatory risk.

Buy at: Above ₹779 and dips to ₹760.

Target price: ₹815-830 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹750.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd (Cmp ₹ 2,924.60)

Why it’s recommended: The counter has been under consolidation for more than five months. The prices hit a resistance zone around 460 from the start of the year despite staging a strong cloud breakout, indicating that a positive turnaround is emerging. After the recent test of the TS and KS Bands, with a strong closing on Wednesday, we can look at some positive vibes emerging.

Key metrics:

P/E: 98.24,

52-week high: ₹2960,

Volume: 714.79K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹2700, resistance at ₹3100.

Risk factors: Supplier retention, potential customer acquisition challenges, shifts in investor participation.

Buy at: Above ₹2,930 and dips to ₹2,840.

Target price: ₹3,260-3,330 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹2,800.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.