Stock market recap: Indian equities ended mixed on the first trading day of 2026, as stock-specific moves and a lack of fresh triggers kept sentiment subdued. The Sensex slipped marginally, while the Nifty 50 closed slightly higher. Midcaps outperformed, even as smallcaps edged lower.
Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 2 January
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top three stock picks to buy today, 2 January. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
Stock market recap: Indian equities ended mixed on the first trading day of 2026, as stock-specific moves and a lack of fresh triggers kept sentiment subdued. The Sensex slipped marginally, while the Nifty 50 closed slightly higher. Midcaps outperformed, even as smallcaps edged lower.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More