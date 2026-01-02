Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 2 January

The upward bias remains resolute but the prices are unable to take the journey ahead and the lack of However , we should note that despite repeated attempt to move higher Nifty has not been able to move beyond 26200 mark. The consolidation seen at the TS & KS lines shows that there is an alternating position getting created is indicating that the markets are definitely uncertain. The intraday charts reveal that the strong upward charge seen on Dec 31 is still awaiting some triggers to move beyond the value resistance zones marked on the charts. At 26200 the resistance remains a challenging one and this could open doors to 26300 in the next few sessions. Hence , it’s best to plan the trade and keep booking profits as we can conclude that the handover has been positive.