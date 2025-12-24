Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 24 December
Raja Venkatraman 5 min read 24 Dec 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top three stock picks to buy today, 24 December. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian stock markets: Domestic frontline indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended flat on Tuesday, 23 December, on profit booking at higher levels, even as mid and small-cap segments ended with modest gains amid mixed global cues.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story