Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 24 December

The option data clearly highlights with a PCR around 1 the challenge will be how to handle the strong phases of decline that sets in making it difficult to rebound. We are now looking at some range breakout trades for the day as we are in a curtailed week as the market would look to consolidate as we near the month end rally also know as a Santa rally that will seek to spread some bullish cheer as we near the monthly expiry. We had suggested that Nifty may have difficulty at higher levels and this continues to be the pain point as we head into the session.