Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 29 September

Hindustan Copper (current price Rs 311.95) - Buy above ₹ 312 and dips to ₹ 290, stop loss ₹ 280, target ₹ 340-355

Why it’s recommended: Stocks from the metal industry have attracted buying attention in the recent days. This counter has managed to form a base at lower levels and on to key support zones around ₹220 and the prices quickly revived above the near-term resistance zone to head strongly higher in the latter half of this month. We can observe that there are sizeable volumes building up suggesting that the prices could now travel to the next resistance zone around ₹450. The demand at lower levels and a nice long body bullish candle does suggest more upside in the coming sessions.