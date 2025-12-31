Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 31 December

Despite the best intentions the market is unable to conjure up enough strength to continue its upward march. The gap formed at the start of the day on Thursday has been filled . Now, some support and tailwind is needed to contain the damage done. Overall view continues to advocate an attempt to buy on every dips. At the moment the bias has once again given people a reason to hold on to the bullish side of the markets for now. With limited clarity on future course of action, we should be looking at participating with a hybrid bias.