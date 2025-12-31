Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 31 December

Indian stock markets: The Indian stock market ended largely flat on Tuesday, 30 December, as investors stayed cautious amid a lack of fresh domestic triggers and mixed global cues. The Sensex closed at 84,675.08, down 20 points, or 0.02%, while the Nifty 50 slipped 3 points, or 0.01%, to 25,938.85. The BSE Midcap index eased 0.05%, while the Smallcap index declined 0.20%.
While the medium-term outlook has improved on expectations of stronger earnings, supported by favourable growth–inflation dynamics and monetary easing, investors remain wary ahead of the December quarter earnings season. Attention is also on geopolitical developments, including updates from the India–US trade talks.
The market continues to see stock-specific moves, keeping benchmark indices range-bound. On Tuesday, gains in select heavyweights such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were offset by losses in Infosys, Eternal and Reliance Industries, leaving the indices little changed.
Three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader:
HINDALCO: Buy above ₹885, stop ₹855 target ₹945 (Multiday)
UPL: Buy above ₹789, stop ₹777 target ₹807 (Intraday)
GODREJPROP: Sell below ₹1975, stop ₹2001 target ₹1930 (Intraday)co
Stock market recap
On 30 December, Indian equity markets closed on a flat note after a volatile session, with selective strength across key sectors. The Nifty saw notable gains from Shriram Finance, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bajaj Auto, which provided some support to the index.
On the other hand, weakness was visible in healthcare and consumer counters, with Max Healthcare, Eternal, Apollo Hospitals, Interglobe Aviation, and Tata Consumer among the major laggards.
Broader markets underperformed slightly, as both BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended marginally lower, reflecting cautious sentiment. Sectoral trends highlighted resilience in autos, metals, and PSU banks, which advanced 1.3%, 2%, and nearly 2%, respectively.
However, selling pressure persisted in IT, realty, consumer durables, healthcare, and defence stocks, which declined between 0.5–1%. Overall, the session underscored a mixed market tone, with sectoral rotation balancing gains and losses, leaving headline indices largely unchanged.
Outlook for trading
As we draw an end to the December series it has been quite challenging to retain the confidence that we had at the start of the month. The continued lack of participation has made it quite difficult to address this situation. A need for a rethink in our process is required as the current state of confusion shall prevail.
The intraday dip that we witnessed on Wednesday remains saw the prices taking a support at the cloud. A tentative signoff that we observed is indicating that the trend is clearly suggesting that probably the trends could reach a point of that the rally seen in the last week is now taking a breather and the long body red candle formation has ensured that the profit booking at 26000 mark could continue.
After a sharp fall in the earlier part of the expiry the volatility kicked in to swiftly produce a rebound. The signatures of a sell on rise possibility is very much on the agenda hence it’s prudent to have a hybrid approach to trade the current market scenario.
Despite the best intentions the market is unable to conjure up enough strength to continue its upward march. The gap formed at the start of the day on Thursday has been filled . Now, some support and tailwind is needed to contain the damage done. Overall view continues to advocate an attempt to buy on every dips. At the moment the bias has once again given people a reason to hold on to the bullish side of the markets for now. With limited clarity on future course of action, we should be looking at participating with a hybrid bias.
The ideology that , we need to see Nifty move below 25800 for a potential drop towards 25500 still remains open as as per the Open Interest data a sharp fall is expected once key resistance levels break. With the Nifty closing near the Max Pain now down to 25950 we should look to approach the upcoming sessions with a neutral bias.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
HINDALCO (current market price ₹884.15) - Buy above ₹885, stop ₹855 target ₹945 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Hindalco is benefitting from strong aluminium demand and supply issues. After the volatile scenario seen over the last few days some strong trended action is emerging and could result in a rebound. On the intraday charts too, the TS & KS are providing robust assistance to the prices and could help the prices head higher. With bullish play in progress seen influencing prices to the upside we can consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 27.78
- 52-week high: ₹887.45,
- Volume: 15.28M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹850, resistance at ₹990.
- Risk factors: Client concentration and counterparty financial stability, intense market competition, evolving regulatory environments, and the high capital expenditure.
- Buy: Above ₹885.
- Stop loss: ₹855.
- Target price: ₹945 (2 Months)
UPL (current market price ₹787.35) -Buy above ₹789, stop ₹777 target ₹807 (Intraday)
- Why it’s recommended: UPL Limited (formerly United Phosphorus Limited) is an Indian multinational and a global leader in sustainable agriculture solutions. It is one of the top five largest agricultural solutions companies in the world. As chemical sector gets into prominence, we can note the associates’ stocks come out of deep oversold conditions. A strong push by the TS & KS the demand at every decline we can experience sustained upmove. The steady buildup seen here could help the momentum sustain and push for higher levels. Go long now.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 34.61,
- 52-week high: ₹1613.40,
- Volume: 368.83K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1640, resistance at ₹1800.
- Risk factors: High stock valuation and price volatility, geographic concentration of operations, execution and funding risks.
- Buy: Above ₹789.
- Stop loss: ₹777.
- Target price: ₹807
Godrej Properties (current market price ₹1,978.40) - Sell below ₹1975, stop ₹2001 target ₹1930 (Intraday)
- Why it’s recommended: Godrej Properties Ltd is a prominent Indian real estate development company with a focus on innovation and sustainability in the real estate sector. A strong long body bearish candle seen on Monday beneath a set of supports highlights strong bearish sentiment. As market remains pressured the possibility of downward traction is very much on the cards. As the negative DI is seen breaching the 25 levels, we can look at possibility of more downside.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 156.03,
- 52-week high: ₹1869.50,
- Volume: 411.45K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1850, resistance at ₹2050.
- Risk factors: Weak profitability & negative cash flow and lagging collections and delivery challenges.
- Sell: below ₹1975.
- Stop loss: ₹2001.
- Target price: ₹1930.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.