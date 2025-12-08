Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 8 December

Outlook for Trading

It has been one more week of advances and ever since November, the run has taken on an acceleration that has left many participants quite breathless. The pace and consistency has been largely owing to the continued inflow of foreign funds which now etched up new records. In the face of this avalanche of money, the trend seems to be quite unstoppable. Valuations are going for a toss and almost every metric of measurement is saying that a reaction is now overdue. However, the market doesn’t seem to be in any kind of mood to oblige.