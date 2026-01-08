Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 8 January

With so much volatility demonstrated the Nifty truly has kept the trends guessing the next move. As seen on the charts the reaction that we are noticing now has retraced to an important support of around 26080 which is 61.8% of the last rise seen since 30 October. The recent price action is seen holding the Fibonacci supports As repeated test of resistance will now become a point of contention it was not surprising to see some selling emerge from those levels. Indeed, the selloff seen towards the close of the session seemed quite determined with sustained follow through price action.