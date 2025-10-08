Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 8 October

The trend that is emerging clearly suggests that the rally seen last week was seen holding the resistance zone and the gap up opening ensured that the prices traded above the range area that developed in the last few days. Hence , one should track the trends that are in progress as upmove above 25200 (Nifty Spot) would extend the bullish bias. Momentums on hourly charts are indicating that the prices after settling down seems to have absorbed the selling pressure. With the gradual rise emerging from lower levels, we can expect the rise to remain hesitant as bearish overhang still continues.