Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman's top picks for 9 October

A look at the Nifty Bank indicates that until 55,500 is reached, the bulls will attempt to rebound. The Nifty Bank is a sector that should be tracked. While an attempt is made to move higher, we can examine stock-specific action where divergent views are being displayed across all component stocks. PSU Banks are having it rough, and the erratic vibes being exhibited shall make it difficult for the Nifty Bank to recover. This, in turn, will spill over to other sectors, including auto, real estate, and finance. Despite the markets on Monday showing some signs of a recovery, the inability of the Nifty Bank to clear the 57,500 mark seems limited ahead of the event. Till then, this index holds the key to some trends to emerge.